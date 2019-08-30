Husker game day travel update

The first Husker football game in Lincoln is Saturday, August 31.

Motorists are advised that there will be lane restrictions on US-77 between South 12th Street north of Cortland and L-55W (Warlick Blvd.) in Lincoln. Expect traffic delays and drive with caution.

Game day travelers should note that four hours before game time, at Exit 401, southbound traffic (I‑180/Highway 34) headed downtown will be merged to the left lane allowing I-80 exit traffic the right lane to go downtown. After the game, the right lane will be closed at the I-80 eastbound on-ramp (I‑80/I-180) to allow the downtown traffic on I-180 to merge onto I-80.

Motorists are also advised that the northbound Superior Street on-ramp to I-180 will be closed after each home game. This allows for traffic from I-180 downtown to keep moving faster without having to watch on-ramp activity.

Motorists are reminded to buckle up and pay close attention to the increased traffic both before and after Husker football games.

Use 511 resources before you travel to be aware of possible construction. Call 511 or 800-906-9069 and follow the prompts. 511 is available on the web at www.511.nebraska.gov.