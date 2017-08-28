HuskerFuel.com launched by Renewable Fuels Nebraska

Renewable Fuels Nebraska (RFN) announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, they have partnered with Husker IMG Sports Marketing to launch HuskerFuel.com, a website and brand campaign created to bring awareness to Nebraska-produced biofuels and higher ethanol blends, like E15 (a 15 percent ethanol blend), that are available to consumers across the state.

“We are excited to partner with Husker IMG Sports Marketing to promote biofuels in conjunction with the 2017-2018 Husker Football season,” Ted Free, Renewable Fuels Nebraska chairman, said. “Nebraska is the second largest ethanol producing state in the country and we believe our partnership with Husker IMG Sports Marketing will help bring more awareness to a homegrown product that is good for our engines, good for the environment, and has helped our country become closer than ever to energy independence.”

HuskerFuel.com will provide the opportunity for Husker fans to learn more about E15 and help connect them to retailers across the state that offer the fuel blend. The campaign will also offer weekly prizes during the football season on HuskerFuel.com, radio advertising on the Husker Sports Network, Memorial Stadium branding, and other HuskerFuel.com branded materials that will be available to the campaign’s retail partners.

Nebraska is home to 25 ethanol plants across the state that produce 2 billion gallons of ethanol for fuel, and six million tons of distillers grains for high-protein, livestock feed. Over 30 retailers in Nebraska today offer E15, a fuel containing 15 percent ethanol that is approved for use in vehicles 2001 and newer.

About Renewable Fuels Nebraska

Renewable Fuels Nebraska (RFN) is a government relations and communications resource that ensures the growth and expansion of the renewable fuels industry in Nebraska through advocacy, market access and public awareness. For more information, visit renewablefuelsne.com.