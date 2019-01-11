Hwy 2 reopened after two vehicle accident

A two vehicle accident at Hwy 2 and Ryno Rd closed the Hwy Friday afternoon. The collision occurred approximately 3:25 (1/11/19).

One vehicle, a burgundy vehicle, marked with caution tape, remains at the scene. It is currently sitting facing west just off the highway on Ryno Rd and can hinder visibility when approaching the highway from Ryno Rd.

Use extra caution at the intersection until the vehicle is towed.

It's not officially known at this time how many people where in the vehicles involved or how many were transported for medical care.

It's known that at least one person was transported complaining of head and back pain.

A law enforcement officer confirmed no fatalities.