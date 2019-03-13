I-80 westbound to close at Ogallala

With the predicted blizzard moving into Nebraska this morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing westbound I-80 at Ogallala at 10:00 a.m. MDT or 11:00 a.m. CDT. Travel on secondary roads west of Ogallala is not advised.

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions and closures available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511. Travelers are also encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website, http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.