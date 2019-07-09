Images of flooding in Kearney from NSP

These images are aerial images of Kearney, Neb. taken by the Nebraska State Patrol Jully9, 2019.

Below are some of the rainfall totals reported to the National Weather Service for July 8 and July 9, 2019.

July 8

10:00 p.m. at Lexington Airport, 4.88 inches

10:15 p.m., Elwood area, estimated 7 inches

10:40 p.m. at Johnson Lake, 7 inches

July 9

12:05 a.m. at Odessa, 7.16 inches

12:06 a.m. three miles NW of Elm Creek, 6.07 inches, personal weather station

12:50 a.m. at Stapleton, 1.30 inches

6:49 a.m. 15 miles SSE of Broken Bow, 1.15 inches

7:00 a.m. one mile NW of Ravenna, 5.94 inches, 24 hour total

7:00 a.m. at Riverdale, 7.66 inches

7:00 a.m. SW of Loomis, 8.88 inches

7:02 a.m. at Ansley, 1.70 inches

7:12 a.m. 8 miles WSW of Callaway, 1.08 inches

7:30 a.m. 9 miles NW of Anselmo, 2.22 inches

7:30 a.m. 4 miles NNE of Berwyn, 2.27 inches

7:32 a.m. 11 miles W of Merna, 1.29 inches

7:38 a.m. east of Burwell, 1.72 inches

8 a.m. one mile NNW of Holdrege, 5.27 inches, 24 hour total