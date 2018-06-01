Increase in chances of severe weather today (06/1/18)

The chances of severe weather have increased for portions of Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte.

There is a moderate chance of severe weather in an area including eastern Custer County to Columbus and from Hastings and York in the south to Rock and Holt Counties in the north.

Winds of 8o mph are possible with very large hail. NWS forecasts a few tornadoes are possible.

The greatest threat of tornadoes is during early to mid-evening.

The greatest threat of hail is general toward western Nebraska.

Heavy rains could bring localized flooding, mainly in central Nebraska.

According to the NWS, storms could begin in eastern Cherry County between 4-7 p.m. The forecast calls for storms to begin in central Nebraska 6-9 p.m. and further east from 8-11 p.m. (see second graphic.

As of noon, no watches or warnings had been issued for central Nebraska or the Sandhills.