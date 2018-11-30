Increase in snow totals for weekend storm, winter storm warning expanded

Lincoln, Keith, Perkins, and Arthur counties have been added to the winter storm warning for this weekend, according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte.

Snow totals across the entire forecast area have increased.

The combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and accumulating snow will create slick and/or snow-packed roads. Blowing snow will further reduce visibility. Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

A light glaze of ice is possible Friday evening and night.

There will heavy snow accumulations across north central Nebraska with light to moderate snow accumulations across the south, according to the National Weather Service.