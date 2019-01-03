Indians Struggle at Bennington Holiday Tournament

The Broken Bow Boys and Girls Basketball teams traveled to Bennington Dec. 28-29 to compete in the Bennington Holiday Tournament with Bennington, Boone Central/Newman Grove and Hastings Adams Central. Friday afternoon the Broken Bow boys played Boone Central/Newman Grove and ended up loosing 68-61. Saturday Broken Bow played Bennington in the consolation game and lost 69-44. The Lady Indians played Bennington Friday evening and lost 60-29. Saturday the Lady Indians played Adams Central in the consolation game and lost 53-27. Broken Bow hosts Holdrege Jan. 4 before traveling to Gibbon Jan. 5.