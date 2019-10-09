It's going to be cold, folks, and windy. Winter weather making a show in October

A strong storm moving into the Dakotas from the Rockies Mountains is going to have a big impact on Nebraska weather, according to the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of North Platte.

While snow will be a factor in the northwestern part of the state, strong winds associated with the storm will “affect everyone,” Bill Taylor, meteorologist said in a weather briefing early this afternoon (Wed., Oct. 9, 2019).

“It will be a big shock to the system,” Taylor said.”It will be very cold.”

Wind chills for Custer County and the surrounding area could be in the the teens with some single digits expected. Wind chills in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska could be in the single digits with some wind chills just below zero in northeastern Colorado.

Nebraska is on the southern edge of the system which will move across the Dakotas and into Minnesota. By midnight tonight, the cold front will have past through. Precipitation will start as rain for all areas and transition to a wintery mix and snow northwest to southeast starting tonight and ending by Thursday afternoon.

There will be light to moderate snow in northwest Nebraska and Cherry County. South and east of there, there will be light rain and possible thunder Thursday evening in a line from North Platte to Ogallala to O’Neill. Sleet and light freezing rain is possible however, accumulations are limited to a few hundredth of less.

There may be icy spots on pavement, mainly along and west of Hwy 61 from Ogallala to Ainsworth. Travel conditions may be affected late tonight and potentially through early Friday for some areas affected by the storm.

The best accumulating snow chances are anywhere from northcentral Nebraska to northwestern Nebraska along Hwy 20 Ainsworth west. Heaviest accumulations are expected to be in northwestern Cherry County, northern Sheridan County and the Pine Ridge area with as much as 6 to 7 inches by Friday morning, according to Taylor. Valentine may receive a couple of inches.

“South and east of Valentine, the amounts decrease rapidly,” Taylor said. “We’re not expecting much from North Platte, Broken Bow to O’Neill.”

Winds will turn to the north by late Wednesday. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible Thursday.

Winds gusts Friday could be over 40 mph in parts of central, including Custer County, and southwestern Nebraska. From Lincoln County north, wind gusts Friday are forecast to be 35-40 mph Friday with 30-35 mph in far northwestern Nebraska.

Wind gusts Saturday are forecast to be 30-35 mph for much of western and southwestern Nebraska with slightly higher gusts of 35-40 possible for central and northcentral Nebraska.