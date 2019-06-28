It's hot out there, folks - Heat advisory expanded in Nebraska

Parts of central and south central Nebraska have been added to Heat Advisories for Saturday.

Included in a Heat Advisory are the following Nebraska counties - Eastern Cherry-Brown-Thomas-Blaine-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Frontier including the cities of Valentine, Ainsworth, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. CDT/ Noon MDT Saturday June 29 2019 to 9 p.n. CDT / 8 p.m. MDT Saturday June 29 2019.

Heat index values of up to 101 degrees F are possible with dewpoints in the 60s. Peak heat index readings are expected between 3 and 6.

A heat advisory has also been issued until 8 p.m. CDT June 28, 2019 this evening and 1-9 p.m. CDT tomorrow for the following Nebraska counties - Keya Paha-Boyd-Rock-Holt-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, and Ericson.

In this area, heat indexes of up to 105 may be possible this afternoon and evening with heat indexes of similiar reading possible Saturday due to combination of heat and humidity. Peak heat readings are expected between 3 and 6 p.m.

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be dangerous if proper precautions are not taken.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.