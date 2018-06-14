Junior High National Rodeo in Huron, S.D. is Underway this Week

Huron, SD (June 25, 2018) – The first round of the National Junior High Finals Rodeo continues at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds and competition is heating up in both the rough stock and timed event arena.

The ground was quick in the barrel racing tonight during performance 3. While almost knocking a barrel, the 6th grade Mississippi-cowgirl, Landri Jo Powell recovered and had a smoking barrel run in performance 3 and took the lead in the barrel racing with a 16.20. Grace Gardiner (KS), ShyAnn Snider (OK) and Dallie Bastian (UT) had smooth, clean runs tonight to put them in the Top 4 leading the barrel racing Go-Round.

Trey Adams, representing Team Kansas had quick hands tonight in the Tie-Down Roping. Adams roped, flanked and tied in 9.98 seconds, giving him a significate lead in front of Riley Roderick (NV) sitting second in the Go- Round with a 12.22.

Caden Fitzpatrick of Polson, MT scored a 76-point ride in performance 2 of the junior bull riding, putting him in a 4 point lead in Go-Round 1.

There are 3 more performances in the first go-round, which will conclude after the 6th performance Wednesday morning. Each contestant competes in their qualified event twice, in hopes to make the Top 20 in the aggerate to qualify for the Short-Go on Saturday night.

Go-Round 1 Results [after Performance 3]: Boys Breakaway: 1. Shayde Harris, Searcy, Ark., 2.36; 2. Carson Watford, Okeechobee, Fla., 2.45; 3. Gus Albertson, Eldon, Mo., 2.58; 4. Trevor Williams, Waynesboro, Ga., 3.04 Girls Goat Tying: 1. Braylee Shepherd, Nephi, Utah, 7.61; 2. Rynni Moody, Delta, Utah, 7.85; 3. Briley King, Rusk, Texas, 7.93; 4. Logan Wilson, Louin, Miss., 8.27 Bareback Steer Riding: 1. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 69; 2. Tuker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., 68; 3. Jacek Frost, Grenada, Calif., 62; 4. Bryce Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 60 Girls Breakaway: 1. Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.19; 2. Hannah Riner, Williamson, Ga., 2.77; 3. Summer Richardson, Ainsworth, Neb., 2.78; 4. Quincy Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., 2.81 Barrel Racing: 1. Landri Jo Powell, Mendenhall, Miss., 16.201; 2. Grace Gardiner, Ashland, Kan., 16.214; 3. ShyAnn Snider, Cement, Okla., 16.301; 4. Dallie Bastian, Neola, Utah, 16.329 Tie-Down Roping: 1. Trey Adams, Junction City, Kan., 9.98; 2. Riley Roderick, Jiggs, Nev., 12.22; 3. Raesh Casebolt, Ryan, Okla., 12.73; 3. CJ Covalt, Youngsville, La., 12.73 Saddle Bronc Steer Riding: 1. Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 67; 2. Wacey Byrne, Arcadia, Okla., 60; 3. Byron Christiansen, Emery, Utah, 57; 4. Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa, 54 Ribbon Roping: 1. Cayden Newsome, Myakka City, Fla., Courtney Carbajal, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., 7.37; 2. Y’leigh Yarbrough, Elk City, Okla., Mason Appleton, Copan, Okla., 7.65; 3. Tyler Hansen, Killdeer, N.D., Kiarra Reiss, Dickinson, N.D., 8.27; 4. Brannan Allen, Loma, Colo., Josie Roselle, Greeley, Colo., 8.82 Chute Dogging: 1. Hunter Roche, Inkom, Idaho, 2.62; 2. Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 3.2; 3. Hayden Webb, Wheatland, Calif., 3.26; 4. Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel, Neb., 3.33 Team Roping: 1. Hadley Jones, Lumberton, Miss., Trent Davis, Lumberton, Miss., 8.8; 2. Jace Thorstenson, Surprise, Ariz., Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 8.88; 3. Sage Schrunk, Valentine, Neb., Carter Anderson, Merriman, Neb., 9.39; 4. Kassie Reynolds, Fairfield, Fla., Bryce Hart, Keystone Heights, Fla., 9.48 Boys Goat Tying: 1. Jake Stephens, Glade Park, Colo., 9.04; 2. Kade Williams, Haskell, Okla., 9.47; 3. Lane Reed, Clint, Texas, 9.65; 4. Seth Glass, Potter, Neb., 10.2 Pole Bending: 1. Jaylee Young, Hugo, Okla., 20.878; 2. Hadassah Mullet, Baltic, Ohio, 20.903; 3. Megan Webster, St. Anthony, Idaho, 20.972; 4. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis, Neb., 21.047 Bull Riding: 1. Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, Mont., 76; 2. Coy Montgomery, Esparto, Calif., 72; 3. Hudson Bolton, Milan, Tenn., 71; 4. Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 69; 4. Caden Bunch, Tahlequah, Okla., 69 4. Waylon Buquoi, Denham Springs, La., 69.