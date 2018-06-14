Junior Rodeo in Dunning July 4 at 9 a.m.

The annual Dunning Jr. Rodeo will be held Wednesday, July 4 starting at 9 a.m. at the Blaine County Fairgrounds Dunning, Neb. Four age groups will compete for all around buckles and cash prizes: ages are 0-6, 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 Some of the events include penny shower and stick horse racing for youngest group and dummy roping, barrels, poles, goat tying, calf riding, tie down roping and team roping for the older age groups.

This is one of the oldest junior rodeos in Nebraska.

There is a concession stand available on fairgrounds.

For more information contact Mel Coffman at 308-539-1462 or Cindy Coffman at 308-538-2634 Entries can be found on line at www.youthrodeo-ne.com . Entries are due June 25 and must be postmarked by June 22.