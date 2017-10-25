Jury deliberating case of John L Stewart in Custer County District Court

The jury was given instructions Wednesday morning in Custer County District Court and released to deliberate at 10:14 a.m.

Stewart faces four counts surrounding events between he and his wife, KaDee Stewart, which occurred on or about May 22, 2017 in Custer County.

The counts and possible penalties are

Count 1: Terroristic Threats, a Class IIIA Felony

Maximum - three years in jail and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both

Minimum - no time jail and nine months post-release supervision if jail is imposed

Count 2: Kidnapping, a Class 1A Felony

Life imprisonment

Count 3: Criminal Mischief, a Class 4 Felony

Maximum - Two years jail and 12 months post-release supervision or $10,000 or both

Minimum - no jail time and nine months post-release supervision if jail is imposed

Count 4: Domestic Assault-3rd degree

Maximum - not more than one year jail or $1,000 fine or both

Minimum: None