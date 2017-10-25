Jury deliberation started in John Stewart case
John L. Stewart of Anselmo faces four counts surrounding events between he and his wife, KaDee Stewart, which occurred on or about May 22, 2017 in Custer County.
After two days of jury selection, witness testimony and presentation of evidence, the jury went into deliberation at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 25). Stewart himself took the stand as the last witness Tuesday afternoon.
The counts and possible penalties are
Count 1: Terroristic Threats, a Class IIIA Felony
Maximum - three years in jail and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both
Minimum - no time jail and nine months post-release supervision if jail is imposed
Count 2: Kidnapping, a Class 1A Felony
Life imprisonment
Count 3: Criminal Mischief, a Class 4 Felony
Maximum - Two years jail and 12 months post-release supervision or $10,000 or both
Minimum - no jail time and nine months post-release supervision if jail is imposed
Count 4: Domestic Assault-3rd degree
Maximum - not more than one year jail or $1,000 fine or both
Minimum: None
Category: