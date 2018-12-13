Jury finds for defendant in Custer County District Court

The trial of Christensen v. Sherbeck in Custer County District Court came to an end today just before 4 p.m. when the jury returned verdicts for the defendant, Sherbeck.

In the verdicts, the jury stated they found the plaintiff met the Burden of Proof against Beverly Sherbeck as a personal representative of the estate of Albert Sherbeck, as an individual and as a person involved in a joint effort with Albert Sherbeck, however, on each, the jury also stated they found that the defendant met the Burden of Proof that Albert Sherbeck suffered a sudden loss of consciousness and therefore found for the defendant.

Cathy and Mike Christensen were in the courtroom with attorneys Jim Duncan and John Sennett when the verdict were read.

The defendant, Bev Sherbeck, and her attorney Daniel Placzek were not present.

The judge excused the jury with the thanks of the court. Serving on a jury, she said is a significant disruption in a person’s life. “Our system could not function with out jurors…I believe our system is the best in the world and I hope this experience reinforces that belief for you,” Judge Karin Noakes said.

