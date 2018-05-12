Jury likely to receive case Thursday in Christensen v. Sherbeck

Presentation of evidence and testimony ended today (Wed. 12/12/18) in the case of Christensen v. Sherbeck in Custer County District Court. Instructions for the jury were being prepared Wednesday afternoon.

Approximately 4 p.m., District Court Judge Karin Noakes told the jury they will hear closing arguments and receive instructions beginning at 9 a.m. in the morning (Thursday, 12/13/18).

The jury was given instructions, as they were each time they were excused to lunch or at the end of the day, to not discuss the case, to not read any accounts of the case and to not research the case on their own.