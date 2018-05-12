Jury trial from 2012 crash began Tuesday Dec. 4

Jury trial began in Custer County District Court Tuesday, Dec. 4 for two cases involving parties involved with the June 1, 2012 crash that injured several Broken Bow students and killed two Broken Bow coaches and a driver of a pickup.

The two cases are being tried simultaneously. They are Christensen v. Sherbeck and Christensen v. Broken Bow Public Schools.

Five men and nine women were selected for a jury of 12 plus two alternates. Opening statements were made. First witnesses were called to the stand by the plaintiff.

It’s expected that the trial will last well into next week.