Jury trial set for three, Chestnutt given probation in District Court Aug. 22, 2019

Lavern Burnett, 65, of Broken Bow, Neb., pled Not Guilty to six counts in Custer County District Court Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. District Court Judge Karin Noakes set a date of Oct. 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. for jury trial.

Brice Carpenter of Anselmo, Neb., also had a trial date of Oct. 15 set by Judge Noakes. Carpenter, 24, entered Not Guilty pleas to three counts: Count I, Burglary, a Class IIA Felony; Count II, Terroristic Threats, a Class IIIA Felony; and Count III, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, a Class ID Felony. A request for reduction in bond was denied.

Jury trial was set Oct. 15 for Robyn Frawley, 28, of Broken Bow. Frawley pled Not Guilty to one count, Possession of a Controlled Substance, To-Wit: Methamphetamine, a Class IV Felony.

Jane Chestnutt, 54, was sentenced to five years probation for setting a fire at Jim’s Bar in Arnold on March 27, 2018. On June 20, 2019, Chestnutt pled guilty to two counts as part of a plea agreement - Count I, Criminal attempt, a Class IV Felony; and Count II, Criminal Mischief, a Class IV Felony. She is also ordered to pay restitution of $5,861.07 to Lee Eastburn and court costs.

Jessie J Shafer failed to appear at a hearing on a motion to revoke post release supervision. County Attorney Steve Bowers objected to a request to a continuance however, Noakes granted the continuance to Sept. 5If Shafer fails to appear Sept. 5, Noakes said a bench warrant will be issued.

