Kayak Kid essay competition accepting submissions through Oct. 21

Youth are invited to enter the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Kayak Kid Essay Competition for the chance to win an outdoors prize package.

The contest requires a handwritten 250-word essay expressing why growing up in the outdoors is important. Entries must include a photo of the essay writer at one of the southwest region parks or reservoirs, including Johnson Lake, Elwood Reservoir, Gallagher Canyon Reservoir, Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area, Enders, Medicine Creek, Rock Creek Lake, Red Willow or Swanson Reservoir.

Competition is in two age divisions – 10 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years. Judges will award one writer in each division who best exhibits an appreciation and love for nature’s resources. Winners will receive a kayak, paddle and lifejacket.

The entry deadline is Oct. 21, 2019. Mail essays to Red Willow State Recreation Area, 72718 Trail 2, McCook, NE 69001. Include the essay writer’s name, address and phone number with the essay and photo.

Contact Aric Riggins at 308-345-5899 and aric.riggins@nebraska.gov, or Zach Oliver at 308-334-5493 and zach.oliver@nebraska.gov, with any questions about the contest.