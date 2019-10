South Loup hosted a triangular with Cambridge and Maxwell Oct. 8 at Arnold. The Bobcats swept Cambridge 2-0 winning 27-25, 25-14 in the first match. In the secvond match Cambridge swept Maxwell 2-0 winning 26-24, 25-11. In the last match of the night south Loup swept Maxwell 2-0 winning 25-22, 25-8. South Loup is the #1 seed heading into the MNAC tournament next week.