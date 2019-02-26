Lady Broncos Are State Bound in Class D2

The Lady Mullen Broncos are headed to Lincoln later this week to compete in the Class D2 Girls State Basketball Tournament Feb. 28-March 2. They enter the tournament as the #6 seed with a record of 21-3. Their first game is with #3 seed BDS with a record of 21-4 at Lincoln North Star Thursday evening at 8:45 p.m. If Mullen wins they will play the winner of #2 seed Humphrey St. Francis with a record of 23-3 and #7 seed Wynot with a record of 19-6 at the Devaney Center Friday night at 8:45 p.m.