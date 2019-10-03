Lady Indian Girls Golf is SWC Runner Up
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Thursday, October 3, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Broken Bow Girls Golf team hosted this year's SWC meet at the Broken Bow Country Club Oct. 3. Ogallala was the SWC Champions with Broken Bow earning runner up. Broken Bow had five golfers place in the top 15 and medal. Broken Bow and Arcadia/Loup City compete in the Class C-4 District meet at Indianhead Golf Course Oct. 8. For the story and results of SWC and districts see the Custer County Chief Oct. 10 Sports edition.
