The Lady Indian Varsity Team Sweeps Lexington
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Thursday, September 19, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Lady Indians hosted Lexington Thursday night. The Broken Bow Varsity team dominated Lexington 3-0 winning 25-16, 25-12, 25-10. The 7-1 Lady Indians head to Seward Saturday to compete in a tournament. Broken Bow is in Pool B. Broken Bow is the #2 seed. They start the day out playing #4 seed Omaha Mercy at 10 a.m. They then play #3 seed Omaha Concordia at 12:15 p.m. and then #1 seed Wahoo at 2:30 p.m. Wayne is the #1 seed, Seward the #2 seed, Lincoln Lutheran the #3 seed and South Sioux City the #4 seed in Pool A. For volleyball results and photos see the Sept. 26 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
