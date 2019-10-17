Lady Indians Girls Golf Team Has Great Showing at Class C State Golf Meet

Madison Jackson of Broken Bow medeled at the Class C State Golf tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course outside of North Platte Oct. 14-15 placing 7th with a score of 90 on day 1 and 83 on day 2 for a total 2 day score of 173 to help Broken Bow place 5th overall. For the story, coaches' comments and more photos see the Oct. 24 Custer County Chief Sports edition.