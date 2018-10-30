Lady Indians Season Comes to an End
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Broken Bow Volleyball team had an up hill battle Tuesday night in Greeley. They faced #1 seed St. Paul in the C1-10 Subdistrict Championship. St. Paul had only lost 1 game all season. In fact, if I am not mistaken, they had only lost three sets all season. Broken Bow ended up losing to St. Paul 3-1 losing 20-25, 25-22, 15-25, 12-25. However, the Lady Indians can hold their heads high. They came to play. They played right with St. Paul in the first two sets and beat them in the second set giving St. Paul only their fourth set loss all season. St. Paul ended up taking over in sets three and four for the win. Broken Bow ends their season 23-8. There will be more photos to come of the Lady Indians match with St. Paul
