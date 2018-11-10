Lady Indians Sweep Central City and Nebraska Christian
The Lady Indians hosted Central City and Nebraska Christian Tuesday night in their last two regular season matches at home. It was also parent's night where they honored their parents and the two seniors, Madison Meston and Alyssa Cyboron. Broken Bow started out by playing Central City. They swept the Bison 2-0 winning 25-20 and 25-16. The next match of the night was between Nebraska Christian and Central City. Nebraska Christian won in two sets, 25-9 and 25-15. Broken Bow's last match was against Nebraska Christian. It was a battle between the two and the momentum changed a few different times but in the end Broken Bow pulled out both sets 26-24 and 25-21. It was a great match to watch. It was good volleyball! Broken Bow plays their last regular season match on the road Oct. 25 at Hershey before getting ready for subdistricts in Greeley Oct. 29.The Lady indians are now 22-6 on the season. Their subdistrict will not be easy but if they play the way they played against Nebraska Christian Tuesday night they will do well.
