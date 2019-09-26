Lady Indians Sweep Gibbon and Centura in Triang.
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Thursday, September 26, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Broken Bow Volleyball team hosted a triang. with Gibbon and Centura Thursday night. Broken Bow started the night off by sweeping Gibbon 2-0 winning 25-8, 25-18. In the second match Centura beat Gibbon in two sets, winning 25-17, 25-18. Broken Bow and Centura faced off in the third match of the night. In the first set Broken Bow trailed 12-7 at one point and then tied it up 18-18. The Lady Indians then trailed 22-19 before they tied it up again, this time 22-22. They then went on to win 25-22. In the second set Broken Bow pulled off the thriller, 29-27 to beat Centura 2-0. The Indians are now 12-2 on the season as they get ready to compete in the Sutherland tournament this Saturday.
