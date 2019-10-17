Lady Indians Sweep McCook and Ainsworth

The Lady Indians hosted a triangular Oct. 8 with McCook and Ainsworth. In the first match Broken Bow swept McCook 2-0 winning 25-17, 25-13. In the second match Ainsworth beat McCook 2-1 losing the first set 14-25 but then coming back and winning the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-15. In the last match of the night Broken Bow swept Ainsworth 2-0 winning 25-13, 25-13. Broken Bow hosts Kearney Catholic tonight with the varsity match beginning at 7 p.m. with parents night taking place before the varsity match. For the story and more photos see the Oct. 24 Custer County Chief Sports edition.