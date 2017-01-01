Lady Indians upset #1 Seed Ord in C1-9 Subdistricts

The Lady Indians traveled to Burwell Monday night to compete in the C1-9 Subdistricts. In their first match of the night they beat #3 Seed O'Neill 3-1 losing Set 1: 23-25 and then coming back and winning Set 2: 25-19, Set 3: 25-20 and Set 4: 25-19. Their win put them in position to play #1 Seed Ord in ther final and a chance to move on to Sub-State Nov. 4. Ord has been a thorn in their side in the past but Monday night Broken Bow got over the hurdle and beat Ord 3-1. They lost Set 1: 18-25 but then came back and won Set 2: 25-19, Set 3: 25-21 and Set 4: 26-24.