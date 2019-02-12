Lady Mustangs Edge Out Lady Wolves in D1-9 Subdistricts

The #4 seed SEM Mustangs with a record of 7-12 and the #5 seed Twin Loup Wolves with a record of 5-12 battled it out Tuesday night at Broken Bow in the first round of the D1-9 Subdistricts. The Lady Mustangs edged out Twin Loup 30-28. SEM plays #1 seed Pleasanton with a record of 21-1 Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. in Broken Bow followed by #3 seed Ansley/Litchfield with a record of 11-10 and #2 seed Central Valley with a record of 14-7 at 7:30 p.m.