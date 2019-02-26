Lambing and kidding school March 2 in Broken Bow

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension are hosting a lambing kidding school, Saturday March 2 at 10 a.mm at the Custer County Fairgrounds. The school consists of six presentations and a hands-on tour.

Presentations include:

“How to keep ewes and does healthy through disease control and treatment” presented via webinar by Dr. Brian Vander Ley, DVM and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the UNL Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center

“Economical Feeding programs for the doe” presented by Dr. Steve Hart, Goat Extension Specialist with Langston University, Tulsa, OK

“Movi bacteria and how to prevent it in sheep herds” presented by Laura McHale, Wildlife Biologist with South Dakota State University

“Economical Feeding programs for the ewe” presented by Dr. Ivan Rush, sheep producer, Scottsbluff, NE

“Good Sheep Management Practices” presented by David Ollila, Sheep Specialist, SDSU Rapid City, SD

“Treating Chilled Newborns” presented by Dr. Regina Rankin, DVM, and Vicki Milner, Crawford Companion Animal Clinic

The Tour includes: body condition of ewes and does, care of the young “bum” lamb and goat, when and how to assist difficult births, and other health and management practices.

The Cost is $25 for non-members, $20 for members, and $10 for students, handouts and lunch included. To register email ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or Call Melissa Nicholson at 308-386-8378 by Feb. 27.