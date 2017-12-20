Light snow in forecast Wednesday night into Thursday

Weather Summary

A strong cold front will track through western and north central Nebraska tonight. An approaching upper level disturbance will lead to the development of snow across the central Rockies and high plains of Nebraska and southeastern Wyoming.



Timing and Strength

The greatest threat for snow is from midnight tonight through noontime Thursday. Light freezing precipitation is possible east of a line from Butte to Anselmo, and north of a line from Anselmo to Ericson.



Forecast Confidence

Location and amount of snow accumulations: Moderate to High.

Threat for Freezing drizzle: Low.

Timing - High



Impacts

Travel - Low to moderate. Impacts to travel, especially Thursday morning, may occur across north central into portions of the western sandhills and eastern Nebraska Panhandle. Reduced visibility down to one mile may occur, especially in the eastern Nebraska Panhandle and the western Sandhills.



NWS North Platte will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.