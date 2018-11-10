Litchfield man injured as result of motorcycle accident on Hwy 2

A Litchfield man was severely injured as a result of a accident early last Saturday morning (Oct. 20, 2018) on Hwy 2 west of mile marker 285.

According to a a report from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Mark. M. Lewis, 56, was westbound when he said he swerved to miss a deer. He lost control of his 1998 Suzuki and overturned. He came to rest on the shoulder of Hwy 2.

Joseph D. Peterson, 40, of Loup City was westbound on Hwy 2. According to the Sheriff’s report, he saw the motorcycle and swerved to miss it. He didn’t know the driver of the motorcycle was on the shoulder of the road and his 2010 Mazda ran over the legs of Lewis. Petersen said he pulled over immediately when he realized what happened and ran back to provide aid.

Lewis was transported to Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow with severe injuries.

The accident happened at approximately 6:15 a.m.

According to the report, Lewis was wearing a DOT approved helmet. Peterson was using a lap and shoulder seat belt. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the accident.