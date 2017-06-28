Little Feet Big Dreams Project receives $500 grant
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Little Feet, Big Dreams Project, a program sponsored by the Broken Bow Schools Foundation, recently received a $500 grant from the Tour De Nebraska organization. The grant was provided "in appreciation for Broken Bow's hospitality in hosting 500 cyclists during our 30th Annual Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure!" as stated by Susan Larson Rodenburg, the Tour de Nebraska Director. The grant will go towards the new Performing Arts Center that is planned for the Broken Bow High School.
