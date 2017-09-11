Local 4-Her's place in Fashion Show at State Fair

Custer County 4-H members were among 153 4-H members who participated in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Monday, Sept. 4. 4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 1000 during the Nebraska State Fair.

Annabelle Nichols, daughter of Doug & Tamara Nichols of Miller, received a purple ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Annabelle constructed a dress from playing cards and duct tape. Annabelle has been a Custer County 4-H member for 10 years and is a member of Thumbs Up 4-H Club.

Dawnae Nichols, daughter of Doug & Tamara Nichols of Miller, received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Dawnae constructed a dress made from a blue bird print material. Dawnae has been a Custer County 4-H member for 11 years and is a member of Thumbs Up 4-H Club.

Antonia Oberg, daughter of Jeff & Dynette Oberg of Arnold, received a purple ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Antonia constructed a skirted outfit from wool. Antonia has been a Custer County 4-H member for 6 years and is a member of Western Riders 4-H Club.