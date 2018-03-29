Local ag producers elected to Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement

Bill Adams, chief engineering officer of Adams Land and Cattle; Jerry Adams, chief executive officer and president of Adams Land and Cattle; and R.J. Thomas, owner/operator of Thomas Livestock Inc., all of Broken Bow, became new members of the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement March 23.

New members to the NHAA are nominated by a fellow member of the hall for significant contributions to the state’s agriculture industry and were welcomed at a March 23 banquet in Lincoln. At the same banquet, the NHAA honored David and Ann Bruntz of Friend and Don Hutchens of Geneva for their contributions to and their leadership within the ag industry.

Joining Bill Adams, Jerry Adams and R.J. Thomas as new members are Dawn Caldwell of Edgar, head of government affairs, Aurora Cooperative; Ed Woeppel of Firth, education and program director, Nebraska Cooperative Council; George Graef of Lincoln, professor of plant breeding and genetics, University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Arden Wohlers of Scottsbluff, rancher and retired veterinarian; Fred Meyer of St. Paul; and Gregg Fujan of Weston, owner/operator of soybean and corn production enterprise.