Here are the local boys and girls basketball scores from Dec. 17 thru Dec. 21. See the Custer County Chief December 27 Sports edition for more sports. Have a merry Christmas and Happy New Year and i will see you after the first of the year.

Boys Basketball

Dec. 17

South Loup - 60

Brady - 40

Dec. 18

Ansley/Litchfield - 62

Bertrand - 47

Mullen - 51

Maywood

HaysCenter- 22

South Loup - 60

Maxwell - 27

Dec. 20

Broken Bow - 48

McCook - 50

Mullen - 42

Paxton - 59

Sandhills/Thedford - 51

Creek Valley - 33

South Loup - 55

Amherst - 42

Twin Loup - 35

Palmer - 36

Dec. 21

Broken Bow - 51

Hershey - 39

Sandhills/Thedford - 41

Perkins County- 49

SEM - 42

Franklin - 50

Twin Loup - 34

Burwell - 71

Girls Basketball

Dec. 17

South Loup - 57

Brady - 27

Dec. 18

Ansley/Litchfield - 26

Bertrand - 39

Mullen - 48

Maywood

Hays Center - 35

South Loup - 46

Maxwell - 26

Dec. 20

Broken Bow - 54

McCook - 35

Mullen - 62

Paxton - 26

Sandhills/Thedford - 51

Creek Valley - 19

South Loup - 40

Amherst - 46 (OT)

Twin Loup - 38

Palmer - 28

Dec. 21

Broken Bow - 44

Hershey - 31

Sandhills/Thedford - 37

Perkins County - 9

SEM - 27

Franklin - 31

Twin Loup - 23

Burwell - 57