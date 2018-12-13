Local Boys and Girls Basketball Scores
Here are the local boys and girls basketball scores from Dec. 17 thru Dec. 21. See the Custer County Chief December 27 Sports edition for more sports. Have a merry Christmas and Happy New Year and i will see you after the first of the year.
Boys Basketball
Dec. 17
South Loup - 60
Brady - 40
Dec. 18
Ansley/Litchfield - 62
Bertrand - 47
Mullen - 51
Maywood
HaysCenter- 22
South Loup - 60
Maxwell - 27
Dec. 20
Broken Bow - 48
McCook - 50
Mullen - 42
Paxton - 59
Sandhills/Thedford - 51
Creek Valley - 33
South Loup - 55
Amherst - 42
Twin Loup - 35
Palmer - 36
Dec. 21
Broken Bow - 51
Hershey - 39
Sandhills/Thedford - 41
Perkins County- 49
SEM - 42
Franklin - 50
Twin Loup - 34
Burwell - 71
Girls Basketball
Dec. 17
South Loup - 57
Brady - 27
Dec. 18
Ansley/Litchfield - 26
Bertrand - 39
Mullen - 48
Maywood
Hays Center - 35
South Loup - 46
Maxwell - 26
Dec. 20
Broken Bow - 54
McCook - 35
Mullen - 62
Paxton - 26
Sandhills/Thedford - 51
Creek Valley - 19
South Loup - 40
Amherst - 46 (OT)
Twin Loup - 38
Palmer - 28
Dec. 21
Broken Bow - 44
Hershey - 31
Sandhills/Thedford - 37
Perkins County - 9
SEM - 27
Franklin - 31
Twin Loup - 23
Burwell - 57
