Local business, community and farm receives awards at CEDC celebration

Adams Land and Cattle, the community of Callaway and Glen Govier and Sons were recognized by the Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) yesterday evening, June 26.

Adams Land and Cattle of Broken Bow received the Business Innovator Award for implementing a a new feed program using corn flaking. “A new idea at it’s core is a risk,” Andrew Abriz, CEDC Executive Director said. Jerry Adams and Bill Adams along with ALCC President Abram Babcock were accompanied by several ALCC employees and spouses to accept the award.

Receiving the Agriculture Innovator Award were Glen Govier and Sons. Clay and Logan accepted the award. Ambriz said the Goviers were selected for their work with soil health, crop health, no til and more. “We recognize them for what they are trying,” Ambriz said. “They show the pioneer spirit inherent in agriculture.

The community of Callaway received the Community Pride Award. “The community of Callaway has a marked difference from many other communities,” Ambriz said. “We can use the term ‘community pride’ to describe what they do with their projects.”

Volunteer Rick Maas was thanked for the work he does for the Red Barn and for tourism for Broken Bow and Custer County, along with several other volunteers who help maintain the visitors center.

The CEDC presents award at its annual summer celebration each year. The celebration this year was held at the Sandhillls Journey Scenic Byways Visitor Center (the Red Barn) east of Broken Bow.

See more photos and read more about the awards and CEDC celebration in the July 4, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

