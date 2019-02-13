Local roads snow covered; snow to end this afternoon

Early Friday morning (02/15/19) the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte published changes since the last forecast saying that the best snowfall is now predicted from Rushville to Mullen to Broken Bow.

Visibility may fall to between 1/2 and 1 mile with 1/2 inch per hour snowfall rates are likely.

NWS says the snow should end between 1 and 3 pm this afternoon.

Prepare for winter driving conditions including snow packed roads and reduced visibility. Temperatures appear to be cold enough for snow fog (fast moving vehicles churn up the snow and produce very low visibility).

Broken Bow is forecast to receive about 4 inches of snow today (Friday) with another inch of snow possible on Saturday.