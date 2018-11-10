Local students to sing in MNAC concert

The public is invited to attend a short concert on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sargent Public School gym.

Senior high vocal students from the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference East (MNAC) will spend the day in Sargent working with Mr. Josh Hughes from Amherst on the songs that will be presented.

Schools attending will be Anselmo-Mena, Ansley, Arnold, Brady, Callaway, Litchfield, Loup County and Sargent.