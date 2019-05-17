Long Pine man charged with manslaughter in Merna's man death

According to KBRB Radio in Ainsworth, a 27-year-old rural Long Pine man has been charged in the Wednesday shooting death of an 18-year-old Merna man.

As reported by KBRB:

According to Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein, the sheriff’s department received a call at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, of a subject suffering a gunshot wound at 88503 U.S. Highway 183 in rural Long Pine.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s department and Brown County Ambulance Association found Logan Maring, 18, of Merna, had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrested at the scene was Nathan Yankowski, 27, of rural Long Pine. Papstein said Yankowski has been charged with second-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter relating to Maring’s death. Arraignment is pending in Brown County Court.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Brown County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.