Lots of damage, no injuries reported, from severe and isolated storm over Broken Bow

On the east end of Broken Bow there is stripped corn, broken trees and unofficial talk of a 4 inch rain. On the west end of Broken Bow, the ground continue to dry up from drought conditions.

The storm that moved over the east part of Broken Bow Saturday evening was isolated and powerful. Heavy rain, high winds and hail fell on some areas, seemingly east and south, while other areas remained untouched.

Hwy 2 was shut down due to flooding, according to Broken Bow City Administrator Brent Clark. “I was in water up to my knee,” he said of when he was near Runza in East Broken Bow surveying storm damage late Saturday night. “We shut down Hwy 2 until the water was passable.” Clark said traffic was detoured along 5th Street and Memorial Drive.

“Larry Ferguson with the Department of Roads and the City of Broken Bow were in constant communication,” Clark said.

Clark gave high praise to those who responded to the storm and its damage.

“Our crews did a phenomenal job,” he said Sunday. “I thank the City Crews who came out last night. They were out well past 4 a.m.” He said the water and sewer crews made sure the life station continued to operate. “The water and sewer crew…the police department…the street crews, I thank all the city crews,” he said. “It shows how dedicated the city staff is.”

Clark said power was restored rather quickly under the circumstances, however, due to the tremendous amount of rain some areas received, there were scattered outages as tree began to fall due to saturated ground. "Our electrical crew, there are only three of them, they took care of it," Clark said. "We had power back on quick."

The city has some damage at the street department at Tomahawk Park. “A door was blown off and we lost a lean-to shed,” Clark said. “Trees are down at Paul Brown field.”

No injuries have been reported due to the storm. There are reports of broken windows and damage due to high water and downed trees.