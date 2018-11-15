Lt. Gov. attends ribbon cutting for Lillie Kate Boutique

Lt. Governor Mike Foley attended the ribbon cutting for Lillie Kate Boutique on the north side of the Square Thursday afternoon (11/15/18) in Broken Bow. The clothing shop officially opened Sept. 20. Owner Melanee Nixon said the store is named after her two daughters, Lillian and Katlyn. Melanee is married to Jon Nixon.

The Lt. Gov. congratulated the Nixon on "a wonderful new venture." He said Nebraska needs to be "viable and alive and we see that right here in Broken Bow."