Lt. Gov tours new Broken Bow Fire and Rescue Station

Lt. Gov Mike Foley made several stops in Broken Bow Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

The first was a tour of the new Broken Bow Fire and Rescue Station. Members of the volunteer fire department explained how the new station was built, keeping cost in mind and using local businesses and contractors as much as possible. They also spoke to the Lt. Gov. about the need for a warning light at Hwy 2 where emergency vehicles enter the highway. Warning lights were purchased however the State of Nebraska hasn't yet approved the installation. Lt. Gov. Foley said he would carry that concern back to Lincoln and look into the situation. "It's just common sense," Jim Coleman, vice president of the fire district board said of the lights.

Foley had lunch at Fiesta Brava, attended a ribbon cutting for Lillie Kate Boutique, toured the new lab addition being built at BD and toured the newly remodeled downtown branch of Nebraska State Bank before heading back to Lincoln.