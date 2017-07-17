Man hospitalized after personal watercraft collide at Calamus SRA

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized when a personal watercraft he was operating collided with another personal watercraft July 15 at Calamus State Recreation Area.

A 29-year-old man, who was operating the second personal watercraft, was charged with boating under the influence and reckless operation in connection with the incident, which happened just before 6 p.m. west of Little York Point on Calamus Reservoir.

Witnesses told investigators that both operators were weaving their craft back and forth when they collided. The injured man transported to Valley County Hospital in Ord and later flown by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.