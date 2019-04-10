'Many hours' of ice, sleet, freezing rain possible for Custer County before snow

Custer County should see snow begin about 11 p.m. tonight (Wed., April 10, 2019). Before that, the area could see "ice, sleet, and freezing rain continuing for several hours."

Those were the words of Cliff Cole, chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in North Platte.

Cole said it was thought yesterday snow might begin as early as 8 p.m. in the Custer County area however the storm track is further west, pushing warmer air to the west.

The initial storm track was from Kansas to Omaha. Now models are showing the track to be from western Kansas to Grand Island.

Snow accumulation totals haven't change that much since yesterday, Cole said. Custer County may see as much as 8-12 inches in the northwest corner with 4-6 inches for the southeast.

Winds may gust as high as 51 mph today and up to 54 mph tomorrow.

High temperatures will be largely 25-30 degrees below seasonal norms, with high 20s forecast for much of the Sandhills; 31 for North Platte, Broken Bow and Burwell; and 30 for Ainsworth and Springview for Thursday, April 11.