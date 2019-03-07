Mayor says downtown to be cleared by Friday morning

Downtown streets in Broken Bow will be cleared of snow by 8 a.m. tomorrow (Friday 3/8/19) according to Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst.

An unexpected 8 to 10 inches of snow falling on Broken Bow kept many businesses busy this morning (Thursday 3/7/19) clearing sidewalks and drive-throughs. However, while some streets have been plowed, the parking stalls on the sides of many downtown streets remain snow-covered.

Some business reported to the Chief, however, that customers have told them they are staying aways as they cannot find parking.

Mayor Berghorst said that downtown streets will be cleared beginning about midnight tonight. If streets were cleaned before businesses had a chance to clear their walks, the city would need to do a second clearing to clean what was moved from the sidewalks to the street.

“We’re trying to keep it cost effective,” Berghorst said, adding that the city is “way over” budget for snow removal.

The mayor asks for patience as crews work. The mayor stated he declared a snow emergency. “We’re doing the best we can. We need a little patience,” he said. “We’d appreciate it if people who can stay at home until streets are cleared.”

He said an intersection near the Square was reported piled with snow and drivers were getting stuck, so Street Superintendent Bud Clark cleared that intersection.

“Downtown streets, schools and churches will be cleared” by 8 a.m. Friday, the mayor said.

Forecasts called for two to three inches of snow in the Broken Bow area with some areas of 5 inches being possible. Broken Bow has at least eight inches snow with some areas of 10 to 12 possible.