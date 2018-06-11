McDonald's in Broken Bow celebrates grand reopening

On Monday June 11, McDonald's in Broken Bow, NE celebrated their ribbon cutting for the new "Experience of the Future" restaurant. The new changes include, a remodel of inside and outside, kiosks, table service, mobile ordering, and hot off the grill quarter pound beef. The upgrades will add several employment opportunities to the city of Broken Bow. McDonald's in Broken Bow is owned by brothers, Cory and Gregg Hall, who own 13 other McDonald's in the state of Nebraska.