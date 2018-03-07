Meal at 4:30 p.m., silent auction for Aniah Preston

A free will meal will be served beginning around 4:30 p.m. today Sunday July 8, 2018 at the benefit for Aniah Preston at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.

The silent auction will end approximately 6 p.m.

The Poker Run began at 2 p.m.

The Broken Bow Lions and Broken Bow Rotary are sponsoring the benefit to raise money to help with medical expenses. Aniah Preston has Kearns-Sayre Syndrome. He is the 16 year old son of Amy Kulhanek.