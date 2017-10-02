Melham Health Fair today at Cobblestone 3 - 7 p.m.

"Join the journey to good health!"The Melham Health Fair will be taking place from 3 - 7 p.m. at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites/One Box Convention Center. A free health screening is offered at the fair, magnesium tests, blood glucose, blood pressure and pulse can all be checked at the fair as well. You can also get a flu shot while at the fair! Be sure to sign up (for free) for the year long wellness challenge and be entered to win the $500 grand prize. Please stop by for free giveaways and information on local businesses and instructors that can help you on your journey towards a more healthy lifestyle!